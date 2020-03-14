Wyoming's third coronavirus case identified in Sheridan County

A Sheridan County man has been identified as Wyoming's third known coronavirus patient.

Health officials have linked the man to a previously identified coronavirus case in Sheridan County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. On Wednesday, officials announced that a Sheridan County woman was the state's first known patient infected with Covid-19.

Testing on the man was performed in Colorado, where the man was visiting, the Health Department said.

The Health Department is following up to learn more about the man's exposure risk and who he may have been in close contact with, the agency said in an announcement. People he was in contact with will be monitored for symptoms and could be tested if needed.

The Sheridan County woman who was the state's first patient had what a doctor described as a mild case of the infection. Officials have said they believe they've contacted those who may have been affected by the patient and that at least two people were in self-quarantine.