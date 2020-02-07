Wyoming's top five lobbyists for 2020

With little time to learn in Wyoming’s abbreviated legislative sessions, Wyoming lawmakers often look to representatives of special interest groups — known as lobbyists — to understand the greater implications of the bills they’re considering.

Representing a cross-section of Wyoming industry, lobbyists have a significant role in the legislative process and, in many cases, are looked to as de facto experts for legislators who often have little more than a few minutes to learn about a bill and what it does.

While lobbyists are looked down upon by the public at times, legislators will almost unanimously state that their job would be next to impossible without them. Be warned however: mislead or lie to a lawmaker and prepare to lose all credibility.

Here are the people who do it best, according to our survey:

1. Pete Obermueller

The current president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the former leader of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Obermueller is a well-prepared and informed face for one of Wyoming’s most prominent industry groups and a consistent presence nearly every place the Legislature meets.