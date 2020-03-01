Wyoming's US attorney says he supports Northern Arapaho efforts to combat meth crisis

In declaring a state of emergency, the tribe said it would form a task force to look at factors causing the crisis on the reservation, resources needed to address the problem, recommendations on how to fight the crisis, and measurable goals and time frames for the tribe to work toward and gauge its progress in addressing the problem.

The tribe also directed tribal programs and agencies to prioritize addressing the crisis.

The Northern Arapaho Business Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday, with leaders announcing the decision and what it meant in front of hundreds of community members at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Thursday morning.

Tribal leaders first started calling for more aggressive and coordinated actions late last year to reduce the number of tribal citizens using the drug and the negative affects it has on users' families and tribal services. The move also follows a similar declaration by the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota earlier this year.