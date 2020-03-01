Wyoming's US attorney says he supports Northern Arapaho efforts to combat meth crisis

Wyoming's U.S. attorney said Friday that his office supports the goals a Wyoming tribe said it would work toward in the state of emergency it recently announced over a worsening methamphetamine crisis.
Mark Klaassen, U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming, said in a news release that his office is looking forward to working with a task force the Northern Arapaho Tribe said it would form as a result of the state of emergency declaration. The tribe said meth use “has reached a crisis level and threatens to permanently damage the well-being of the Tribe.”
Klassen's office is "committed to doing our part and working with the Tribes to improve our collective efforts to combat drug crime, particularly methamphetamine, on the Wind River Indian Reservation," he said.
“Methamphetamine distribution and abuse has been a problem in Wyoming and on the Wind River Reservation for a long time, and I understand the frustration, the concern and the sense of urgency on this issue,” he said. “Here in Wyoming, methamphetamine is by far our most significant drug issue. The production and trafficking of ever-purer forms of the drug from Mexico have lowered prices and made this addictive substance even more prevalent in our communities – with devastating consequences."
In declaring a state of emergency, the tribe said it would form a task force to look at factors causing the crisis on the reservation, resources needed to address the problem, recommendations on how to fight the crisis, and measurable goals and time frames for the tribe to work toward and gauge its progress in addressing the problem.
The tribe also directed tribal programs and agencies to prioritize addressing the crisis.
The Northern Arapaho Business Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday, with leaders announcing the decision and what it meant in front of hundreds of community members at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Thursday morning.
Tribal leaders first started calling for more aggressive and coordinated actions late last year to reduce the number of tribal citizens using the drug and the negative affects it has on users' families and tribal services. The move also follows a similar declaration by the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota earlier this year.
“As duly-elected representatives of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, we’re fully committed to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our community,” Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in a press release after the tribe announced the declaration on Thursday. “We will use every available resource and coordinate as appropriate with federal, state and local authorities to combat this epidemic and protect the Northern Arapaho people.”
The crisis over methamphetamine use and distribution also affects the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, and the Northern Arapaho's declaration isn't the first time the two tribes have attempted to confront drug abuse among tribal citizens. For example, both Wyoming tribes have sued opioid manufacturers for allegedly helping fuel a public health epidemic involving opioid abuse.
Klaassen, whose office prosecutes drug trafficking crimes on the reservation, said his office has recently convicted 10 defendants for felonies involving distribution of meth to people living on the reservation.
Still, he said combating the crisis will require more than prosecutions. Those solutions could include effective social services, access to mental health services and recovery programs in addition to healthy families, communities, schools and other social structures, he added.
“We have had some recent success, but there is always more that can be done,” Klaassen said. "The reality is there are no quick and easy answers, and the methamphetamine problem will not be solved through law enforcement alone ... So many factors contribute to drug abuse and the demand it creates for these substances. We must address the problem from all sides and understand the root causes."