Wyoming’s wildlands don’t need to be deadly if you go prepared and stay calm

Recreating in the West shouldn’t be unsafe or deadly. But almost every year, headlines announce a goring by a bison, a mauling by a grizzly bear, a car trapped in a flooded stream or a hiker injured or lost.

Those stories are scary, but often preventable. Don’t let the fear of a bear attack or an unplanned night in the woods keep you from trying something new. Just be smart about it.

The Star-Tribune compiled an easy guide on staying safe in Wyoming’s backcountry from how to behave around wildlife to what you should keep in your vehicle. And remember, stay calm – the worst decisions are made during panic.

Give wild animals their space

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have a really easy rule to follow around wildlife in the park – always stay at least 100 yards away. That means don’t try to sneak up on that bear to get a better picture. Don’t try to touch an elk calf. And whatever you do, don’t attempt to hug a bison.

When fed and habituated to humans, even animals as skittish and small as foxes can become unpredictable.

Staying safe while recreating in bear country requires a few more rules. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has broken down the basic ones: