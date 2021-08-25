Wyoming schools' test results normal through pandemic

She did bring attention to the fact that even during the pandemic, nearly 97% of students in the state participated in the testing this past spring. It was successfully administered in an in-person environment to grades 3 through 10.

The test also matched the format of the 2017-18 state assessment, and no changes were made to question content.

Unlike other years, though, Wyoming received a waiver from federal accountability requirements and the State Board of Education to ensure these test scores will not be used for accountability purposes. Balow stated this was not an opportunity to judge educators.

Kari Eakins, Wyoming Department of Education chief policy officer, said that performance expectations are still relevant to Wyoming students, but that is only to inform the state about how students continue to test over the upcoming years.

In terms of breaking down how students are doing this year, there are no stark differences from testing scores in previous years, as Balow previously stated. But the average remains close to 50% or below in the number of children passing English language arts, math and science standardized testing.