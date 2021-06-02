Wyoming selected as site of new nuclear power plant in partnership with Bill Gates' TerraPower

Wyoming has been selected as the site of a new nuclear power plant.

The state will house the first Natrium Reactor in a partnership with Bill Gates' TerraPower company, PacifiCorp and the U.S. Department of Energy, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.

"Wyoming has been a leader in energy for over a century," Gates said remotely at a news conference from the state Capitol, "and we hope our investment in Natrium will allow Wyoming to stay in the lead for many decades to come."

The reactor would be just the second nuclear plant built in the U.S. in the last 20 years.

"Today is an exciting, exciting day," Gordon said, adding that the plant will create hundreds of jobs that are comparable in pay and quality to fossil fuels industry positions.

The reactor is scheduled to begin generating electricity in mid-2028. It's estimated that the project will involve two to three years of design and licensing work before construction begins.