Wyoming selected as site of new nuclear power plant

Wyoming has been selected for the site of a new nuclear power plant.

"Today is an exciting, exciting day," Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday morning at a news conference in Cheyenne.

The Natrium Reactor project is a partnership with Bill Gates-founded company TerraPower, Rocky Mountain Power and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Wyoming has been a leader in energy for over a century, and we hope our investment in Natrium will allow Wyoming to stay in the lead for many decades to come," Gates said, speaking remotely at Wednesday's news conference.

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who spoke remotely at the event, said the new reactor will produce 345 megawatt of power.

"We are ready to make investments in advanced nuclear technology so that communities all over the country can enjoy the benefits of safe and reliable and clean power that will leave them with lower energy bills and greater opportunities," Granholm said.

The plant will replace a current coal-fired plant in Wyoming's Pacificorp system. The governor said it would create hundreds of well-paying jobs, which are comparable to the quality of jobs in the fossil fuels industries, Gordon said.