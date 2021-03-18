Wyoming Senate defeats death penalty repeal bill, again

"Last week, both chambers passed budget legislation that will cut the public defender's office death penalty representation," Kylie Taylor, state coordinator of Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, said in a statement. “Today's vote to keep the death penalty, paired with that budget, risks a constitutional crisis. We have the death penalty -- a failed government program that risks innocent lives -- but no means to provide the right to an adequate defense, as defined by our Constitution. Many conservative lawmakers understand that, and we know it is only a matter of time before they revisit this broken policy and end Wyoming's death penalty once and for all.”