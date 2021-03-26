Wyoming senators oppose federal proposal that threatens city funding

Wyoming’s senators are opposing a change proposed by a federal office that would demote both of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas, threaten funding and possibly limit opportunities for economic development down the line.

The proposal by the Office of Management and Budget would increase the population requirement for those census-designated metropolitan areas, or MSAs, from 50,000 to 100,000. Both of Wyoming’s current MSAs, Casper and Cheyenne, come in under that mark. They would instead be designated as micropolitan statistical areas.

Nationwide, 144 cities out of 392 currently listed MSAs would lose their designation.

“The Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) proposal could make it harder for local governments and businesses in Casper and Cheyenne to operate,” Sen. John Barrasso said in a statement. “It could significantly disrupt grant and entitlement programs, housing initiatives, economic development activities and more.”

Barrasso said he was part of a “growing number of senators from other rural states” who are urging the OMB to keep the population requirement where it is now.