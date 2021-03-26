Wyoming senators oppose federal proposal that threatens city funding

Wyoming’s senators are opposing a change proposed by a federal office that would demote both of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas, threaten funding and possibly limit opportunities for economic development down the line.
The proposal by the Office of Management and Budget would increase the population requirement for those census-designated metropolitan areas, or MSAs, from 50,000 to 100,000. Both of Wyoming’s current MSAs, Casper and Cheyenne, come in under that mark. They would instead be designated as micropolitan statistical areas.
Nationwide, 144 cities out of 392 currently listed MSAs would lose their designation.
“The Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) proposal could make it harder for local governments and businesses in Casper and Cheyenne to operate,” Sen. John Barrasso said in a statement. “It could significantly disrupt grant and entitlement programs, housing initiatives, economic development activities and more.”
Barrasso said he was part of a “growing number of senators from other rural states” who are urging the OMB to keep the population requirement where it is now.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis signed on to a letter earlier in March penned by Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, in opposition to the OMB’s proposal. She told the Star-Tribune that several Wyoming businesses had reached out to her office concerned about the change and that she was working toward a solution.
In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on transportation infrastructure Wednesday, Lummis talked with the mayor of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Toby Barker, about how the change would affect his area. Barker said last year Hattiesburg was ranked second in job growth out of all the MSAs in the country.
“If our metro area status was stripped and we’re now a rural micropolitan status, we wouldn’t be mentioned in that job growth analysis,” Barker said. “Site selection consultants and companies considering new and expanded facilities, you know, they want to locate in metro areas. And so taking 144 of those off the table with this rule change would be a hamper to recruitment especially when it comes to trying to get talent and retain jobs as well.”
Lummis told Barker she shared his concerns for Casper and Cheyenne. If the population requirement for MSAs is increased, Wyoming would be the only state without a federally designated metropolitan area.