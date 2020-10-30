Wyoming sets new high mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations

In what has become a troubling and common occurrence, Wyoming set a new record Friday for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Friday afternoon, 120 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across the state, according to figures compiled by the Wyoming Department of Health. That's 37 more patients than the previous Friday — an increase of nearly 45%.

The state set a new record for hospitalizations Friday for the 12th time in 16 days. The previous record, set Thursday, was 109 patients.

Since the beginning of the week, Wyoming has set new highs for coronavirus patients four times, the health department data shows. About half of the state's intensive care unit beds are now filled with COVID-19 patients.

The rise in hospitalizations has been dramatic. For most of the pandemic, the state's hospitals combined were treating about 20 coronavirus patients a day. That changed in September, when an unprecedented surge in cases was followed by spike in hospitalizations and then deaths.

Health officials have announced 37 deaths this month from people who had been infected with the coronavirus. That's nearly three times as many deaths as in September, which was itself had been a record month for COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming.