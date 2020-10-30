Wyoming sets new high mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations

In what has become a troubling and common occurrence, Wyoming set a new record Friday for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Friday afternoon, 120 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across the state, according to figures compiled by the Wyoming Department of Health. That's 37 more patients than the previous Friday — an increase of nearly 45%.
The state set a new record for hospitalizations Friday for the 12th time in 16 days. The previous record, set Thursday, was 109 patients.
Since the beginning of the week, Wyoming has set new highs for coronavirus patients four times, the health department data shows. About half of the state's intensive care unit beds are now filled with COVID-19 patients.
The rise in hospitalizations has been dramatic. For most of the pandemic, the state's hospitals combined were treating about 20 coronavirus patients a day. That changed in September, when an unprecedented surge in cases was followed by spike in hospitalizations and then deaths.
Health officials have announced 37 deaths this month from people who had been infected with the coronavirus. That's nearly three times as many deaths as in September, which was itself had been a record month for COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming.
Friday was the 18th consecutive day the state set a new record for active confirmed cases and the 17th consecutive day it set a new record for its 10-day average in new confirmed cases.
Wyoming currently ranks fifth nationally in cases per 100,000 residents over the past week and eighth in deaths per 100,000 residents over the same time period, according to New York Times data.
As of Friday afternoon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was caring for 29 coronavirus patients. Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, was treating 27. Those hospitals have a combined 29 intensive care beds. All but six were filled on Friday.
Both hospitals have restricted visitors due to the surge in patients. Wyoming Medical Center announced its new limits on Wednesday. Cheyenne's were announced on Friday.
