Wyoming shares in frustration of college football's dysfunction: 'We have not worked very well together'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Players, coaches and fans in the Mountain West are still trying to come to grips with the conference’s decision to cancel football and other sports this fall. The same can be said for a handful of other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences, including the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Yet some leagues are conducting business as usual.

While programs like Wyoming have been put on pause as they try to decide what the next move is, six FBS leagues are still planning to play football in the fall. SEC teams opened preseason camp Monday while the Big 12 and the ACC are the other Power Five conferences that plan to start preparing for a modified season soon. The Sun Belt, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference are also pressing forward for now.

Even some of the conferences that have called off football for the time being are fresh with dissension. Those voices have been the loudest in the Big Ten, where some players, coaches and parents have publicly voiced their displeasure with the league’s decision.