Wyoming small businesses faring better than national average, US Census Bureau surveys show

Small businesses in Wyoming reeling from the economic fallout of COVID-19 seem to be in better shape than the national average, according to survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau has been conducting almost weekly surveys of American small businesses since April, attempting to gauge everything from the businesses’ general outlook to changes in revenue to employment trends.
The results put Wyoming ahead of the national average in a number of categories, including overall impacts. That said, only between 15% and 20% of Wyoming small businesses have been responding to the survey, so it doesn’t capture the whole picture. The results do provide a sense of how businesses have fared over time.
Wyoming businesses reporting a “large negative effect” from the pandemic had been decreasing steadily since April, but have begun to tick back up in the last two weeks. Currently 23% of respondents reported a large negative effect, while roughly 40% reported a moderate negative effect, and another roughly 20% reported no change.
The number of businesses reporting declines in revenues has also been on a downward trajectory since April. At the peak in late April, nearly 70% of responding businesses reported declining revenue. As of Sept. 12, just under 24% were still reporting revenue declines.
Nationally, roughly 31% of small businesses are still reporting revenue declines.
Few businesses, either in Wyoming or nationally, have reported revenue increases. The vast majority haven’t seen a change since at least August. Nationwide, 45% of responding businesses reported anticipating at least another six months before operations return to normal.
While Wyoming’s small businesses are faring better on average, the state’s employers have still relied heavily on federal coronavirus relief distributed by the Wyoming Business Council.
A relief fund for small businesses and nonprofits that have lost revenue due to COVID-19, which closed to applicants Sept. 15, had received nearly 2,700 applications since Aug. 4. The fund paid out more than $156 million, with another $100,000 approved for payments.
The Business Council has paid out more than $277 million of $325 million in available federal money between three COVID-19 related funds managed by the organization.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said that federal coronavirus funds unspent by Sept. 15 will be reevaluated and potentially reallocated to other programs, depending on need.
