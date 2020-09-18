Wyoming small businesses faring better than national average, US Census Bureau surveys show

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small businesses in Wyoming reeling from the economic fallout of COVID-19 seem to be in better shape than the national average, according to survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau has been conducting almost weekly surveys of American small businesses since April, attempting to gauge everything from the businesses’ general outlook to changes in revenue to employment trends.

The results put Wyoming ahead of the national average in a number of categories, including overall impacts. That said, only between 15% and 20% of Wyoming small businesses have been responding to the survey, so it doesn’t capture the whole picture. The results do provide a sense of how businesses have fared over time.

Wyoming businesses reporting a “large negative effect” from the pandemic had been decreasing steadily since April, but have begun to tick back up in the last two weeks. Currently 23% of respondents reported a large negative effect, while roughly 40% reported a moderate negative effect, and another roughly 20% reported no change.