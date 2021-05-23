Wyoming snowpack levels remain down despite spring storms

Despite a series of spring storms, Wyoming's snowpack remains below usual levels, figures show.

Wyoming's statewide snowpack stood at 62% of median levels as of a week ago, according to an update sent by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Still, snowpack levels varied widely by region. For example, the Lower North Platte River Basin's snowpack, which is found in parts of central and eastern Wyoming, was 142% of median. In comparison, the Upper Bear Basin snowpack, in Wyoming's southwestern corner, stood at a state low of 31% of median levels.

Statewide, Wyoming's overall snowpack levels are similar to where they were at the same point in each of the last two years, the federal figures show.

The numbers are hardly academic. Snowpack levels are tied to the amount of water that flows into Wyoming's vast system of reservoirs. That influences the amount of water available for irrigation downstream.

The National Weather Service's drought monitor shows drought conditions for much of the state, save for north central and southeastern regions. The worst drought conditions are expected in south central Wyoming.

Still, the historic snowstorm of mid-March did improve the state's drought outlook.

Must of the western U.S. has also dealt with drought conditions of late, which increases the danger of dangerous and damaging wildfires. Last fall, for example, the Mullen Fire west of Laramie grew into one of the state's largest conflagrations in recent memory. The fire destroyed 32 homes and 34 outbuildings.

