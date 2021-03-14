Wyoming snowstorm sets record as largest ever in Cheyenne, third-largest in Casper

A record-breaking snowstorm battered Wyoming over the weekend, dropping more than two feet of snow in parts of the state, closing highways and forcing businesses to close.

The storm moved into Wyoming on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it heavy snow and high winds. By Saturday evening, it had forced the closure of most of Interstates 80 and 25. Both interstates remained largely closed as of 11 a.m. Monday.

As the storm progressed, most of the highways in the eastern and southern parts of the state closed as well. By Sunday morning, all of the highways in and out of both Casper and Cheyenne — the state’s two largest cities — had shut down. Officials in both communities, as well as many other towns, urged people to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.

In Cheyenne, nearly 26 inches of snow had fallen as of noon Sunday. That was enough to break the previous record for two-day snow totals in Wyoming’s capital city, set in 1979, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service — and even more fell in some areas. A National Weather Service meteorologist in Cheyenne estimated Monday morning that 21-36 inches of snow hit the city, depending on the location.