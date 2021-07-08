 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming State Fair tickets on sale now
0 Comments
editor's pick

Wyoming State Fair tickets on sale now

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming State Fair

The 108th Wyoming State Fair is pictured in 2020.

 Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune

DOUGLAS (WNE) –- The Wyoming State Fair tickets for entry and all events are now on sale. This includes all grandstand entertainment as well as carnival wristbands and admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at wystatefair.com.

The Ford Grandstand Arena will house the main performance stage and will feature a concert from headliner Walker Hayes Aug. 20 in addition to a variety of other family-friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo Aug. 17, PRCA Steer Roping & Rodeo Aug. 18-19, PRCA Slack and WPRA Breakaway Slack Aug. 19, and the Demolition Derby Aug. 21.

Other musical performances throughout the week include Pierce Avenue, Chad Bushnell, The Rock Bottom Boys and Caitlyn Ochsner.

Non-musical entertainment will include strolling acts, motorbike stunts, magic shows, sword-swallowing, shopping and a cornhole tournament.

As always, livestock shows and exhibits will play a crucial part in the week's activities.

All live music and entertainment are free with admission ($8/adults and $3/ children 12 and under) and grandstand events are $20.

For a full lineup of events plus more information, please visit the website at www.wystatefair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife Officials Searching For Bear In Deadly Attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sued over treasure hunt
Wyoming News

Man sued over treasure hunt

  • Updated

Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million. He claims the late Forrest Fenn deprived him of the riches by moving the treasure chest after Raphoz solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News