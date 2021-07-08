Wyoming State Fair tickets on sale now

DOUGLAS (WNE) –- The Wyoming State Fair tickets for entry and all events are now on sale. This includes all grandstand entertainment as well as carnival wristbands and admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at wystatefair.com.

The Ford Grandstand Arena will house the main performance stage and will feature a concert from headliner Walker Hayes Aug. 20 in addition to a variety of other family-friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo Aug. 17, PRCA Steer Roping & Rodeo Aug. 18-19, PRCA Slack and WPRA Breakaway Slack Aug. 19, and the Demolition Derby Aug. 21.

Other musical performances throughout the week include Pierce Avenue, Chad Bushnell, The Rock Bottom Boys and Caitlyn Ochsner.

Non-musical entertainment will include strolling acts, motorbike stunts, magic shows, sword-swallowing, shopping and a cornhole tournament.

As always, livestock shows and exhibits will play a crucial part in the week's activities.

All live music and entertainment are free with admission ($8/adults and $3/ children 12 and under) and grandstand events are $20.

For a full lineup of events plus more information, please visit the website at www.wystatefair.com.

