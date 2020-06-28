Wyoming State Parks offer a little something for everyone. Escape with these 5 getaways.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all have our go-to places for outdoor fun. It may be the local mountain outside of town, in that campsite tucked in the lodgepole pines where you feel alone but also know there’s handy access to water and a bathroom. It may be the local lake or reservoir where your kids learned how to swim and you fish for trout or walleye. Or maybe you haven’t quite found your favorite place.

This summer, while we’re all sticking a little closer to home, might be the perfect time to go somewhere new or try something different. We’re not suggesting you transition from casual weekend camper to mountaineer hanging your tent off cliff faces (though if you want to and spend enough time training and preparing, we applaud you). We’re just suggesting maybe breaking out of that rut we all know we’re in.

Think about what would be the perfect outdoor weekend. Do you dream of relaxing on a beach with a book? Do you want to catch something new? Is mountain biking your growing passion?

Whatever it is, chances are reasonably high Wyoming has a state park to match your interests.

The Star-Tribune has outlined five weekend options for you to consider. Just remember to reserve your campsite in advance.

Sit on a beach and read a book