Wyoming state parks report record number of visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A record number of visitors came to Wyoming state parks in April and May, and parks officials expect the high turnout to continue throughout the summer.

In April and May, when many public spaces were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming’s state parks drew more than 575,000 visitors – a roughly 160% increase over the five-year average of 225,000. Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Deputy Director Nick Neylon called the numbers “stunning.”

“We knew from talking to our park superintendents that we were busier than in an average comparative year, but we didn’t expect it to be that high,” Neylon said Thursday.

The parks were closed to camping from March 30 through May 15, so the majority of visitors were people using the parks for day-use activities such as fishing, boating, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Neylon said the day-use rates vary by location, but state parks like Curt Gowdy and Glendo tend to get more out-of-state visitors.

“Based on anecdotal evidence, we were getting a lot of folks from out of state for day use, as well, especially in the southeastern corner,” Neylon added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0