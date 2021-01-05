Wyoming state parks to raise fees

The new increases may come as a surprise to most folks. The state park system offered a couple virtual meetings in the fall to take public comment, but few took advantage, said Dan Marty, superintendent of Buffalo Bill State Park. The park, northwest of Cody, is Park County’s only state park property.

The good news for park revenues is that use is up across the state. At Buffalo Bill State Park, leaders saw unprecedented participation in 2020, both by residents and out-of-state visitors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced folks looking to stay active yet socially distant into the great outdoors.

It’s hard to predict how 2021 will play out, Marty said, but if New Year’s Day was any indication, you’d better make your reservations early. The staff at Buffalo Bill sponsored the fifth annual First Day Hike and, despite a nasty cold wind blowing through the river valley below the dam, 40 people came out to do the 4.5-mile hike Friday morning.

“We usually only get 10 or 12 people,” Marty said. “It was a record year.” Assistant superintendent Jared Brinkerhoff guided the early birds along the Hayden Arch Road. Included in those bundled up and ready to roll after warming their hands at the trailhead fire were Powell’s Barbara Seliga and Paula Mankin. Seliga has made it a point to do the walk each year as an annual recommitment to exercise.