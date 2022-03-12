Wyoming State Snowmobile Association raises $40,000 at annual auction

The Wyoming State Snowmobile Association raised $40,500 at its annual Fun Days auction March 4-6 at the Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club.

Half of that money will pay for scholarships for 11 students all across Wyoming, Lou Gruenwald, who sits on the association's board of directors, said.

Another quarter, $10,125, is going toward the association's Access Wyoming program. Access Wyoming was created in 2005 to represent its interests — namely, maintaining snowmobile access to public lands — across the state. The association hired South Dakota-based firm Trails Work Consulting to do so, according to its website.

The rest of the funds will be put away in the association's scholarship savings account.

The auctions are a huge step up from previous years, Gruenwald said.

Over the past decade, the auction's pulled in between $10-20,000, according to data provided to the Star-Tribune.

