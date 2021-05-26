Wyoming stores, shooters still dealing with ammo shortage

“We know it’s on order,” he added. “You just don’t see it show up.”

Jeff Hinton, a board member at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association and a 4-H shooting instructor, said the ammunition shortage has been frustrating and even led the club to rationing what it provides for instructional purposes, despite the club’s ability to buy directly from manufacturers.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to last,” Hinton said. “We have to make sure (youth shooters) that they have enough to compete.

“We can’t afford to just give it out and let them take it home and shoot.”

From a personal perspective, Hinton added he’s even stopped shooting some of his firearms over concerns that he might use up any ammunition he has on hand.

“It doesn’t take long (to run out),” he said.

And, to get what ammunition is available, Hinton said timing can be everything. While on spring break, Hinton, a fourth-grade teacher, said he would pass one local sporting goods store just as it opened on his days off.

“The parking lot was packed,” Hinton said. “They’re doing one thing. They’re going back and checking on ammo.