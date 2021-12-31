Wyoming struggled with cases of LGBTQ bigotry, violence in 2021

A Cheyenne biker bar sold T-shirts advocating for violence against same-sex couples.

A transgender woman scheduled to perform a magic show at the Campbell County Library was forced to cancel after receiving threats from Gillette residents.

Anti-LGBTQ bigotry ran rampant in Wyoming last year. In addition to isolated incidents of violence and discrimination, several communities broke out in dispute over LGBTQ representation in public spaces.

For months, handfuls of residents in Campbell, Laramie and Natrona counties have pushed back against the presence of books with LGBTQ themes in places like schools and community libraries.

Their opposition is part of a recent conservative movement to limit public education on topics deemed too indecent or too radical for kids. In addition to LGBTQ issues, that includes subjects as wide-ranging as racism, violence and poverty.

In September, one couple called for criminal charges against the Campbell County Library, arguing that several books on sex education and LGBTQ rights in its collection contained “obscene material.”

The complaint was taken up by Weston County prosecutor Michael Stulken, who decided not to file charges.

“One would be hard pressed in a criminal prosecution to prove that the materials presented, when applying contemporary community standards and taking them as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest,” Stulken wrote in a letter to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 27.

Lawmakers and advocacy organizations have said the push to censor books with LGBTQ representation, as well as mounting incidents of violence and threats against LGBTQ people, as evidence Wyoming needs stricter anti-discrimination laws.

Public support for LGBTQ freedoms is growing. As of 2017, 62% of Wyomingites supported same-sex marriage.

Yet Wyoming cities still lack meaningful protections against sexual orientation- and gender-based discrimination, according to a November report by the Human Rights Campaign. The organization’s annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) rates U.S. cities on their commitment to LGBTQ rights.

Seven Wyoming municipalities were graded in the report. They averaged just 28 out of 100 points — less than half the national average of 67.

2021 marked another year state legislators tried, and failed, to pass tougher protections for LGBTQ people and other groups.

Wyoming has an anti-discrimination statue, but sexual orientation and gender identity aren’t included in it. The statute also does not require police to report hate crimes. That makes acts of discrimination hard to track, and harder to crack down on.

In the 2021 general session, two bills were introduced to change this. One would have banned hiring discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The other would have elaborated on what the state considers bias-motivated crimes, and expanded prosecutors’ ability to consider those biases in sentencing. It would have also paved the way for anti-bias training for some law enforcement officers.

Both bills failed in the House of Representatives.

In June, the state legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted to draft two additional anti-discrimination laws. The first would have amended existing statutes to make hate crimes punishable by law.

The second would have required Wyoming law enforcement to report statistics about victims’ sexual orientation and gender identity in periodic crime reports to the FBI. (Law enforcement agencies are already required to report that data by federal law. Wyoming police departments lose some grant money for not complying with the mandate, but apart from that, the requirement isn’t enforced.)

Those bills were voted down in September.

