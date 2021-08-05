Wyoming Supreme Court upholds Wapiti man’s murder conviction

On appeal, Dennis Klingbeil contended that it was inappropriate for the Park County Attorney’s Office to have the doctor offer that opinion.

However, the Supreme Court held that there was little indication that remark changed the verdict.

Justice Gray noted the testimony about the couple’s disintegrating relationship — including a reported comment from Klingbeil earlier in the day that he was “going to put an end to this tonight” — and Klingbeil’s own conflicting statements after the killing.

“In later conversations with various people, he never alleged the shooting was accidental,” Gray wrote. “Instead, his versions of events were inconsistent and contradictory, ranging from a claim of temporary insanity to ‘I don’t remember.’”

Further, the court noted Bennett’s finding that Klingbeil had shot his wife at point blank range, firing straight into her head. Even without the challenged testimony from the pathologist and the accounts of the 2011 argument, Justice Gray said the evidence “was sufficient to secure the jury’s verdict.”

Justice Keith Kautz went further in a concurring opinion, saying there was nothing to indicate that the Park County Attorney’s Office acted improperly in asking Bennett about the manner of death.