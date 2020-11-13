Wyoming suspends jury trial as cases, hospitalizations continue to climb

The rise in coronavirus infections prompted Wyoming's chief justice on Friday to suspend jury trials until further notice.

The COVID-19 surge had caused some courts to fully or partially shut down, according to a statement released by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Friday. Courts have also experienced difficulties finding enough jurors.

Those realities prompted Chief Justice Michael K. Davis to order a halt to jury trials for the time being.

"The Court is therefore implementing measures to protect the health of the public and court personnel throughout Wyoming, while still permitting essential functions to proceed in a timely manner," the statement reads.

Jury trials has restarted in Wyoming in August after being suspended this spring when the virus first emerged here.

At the time of the restart, cases were rising at a much slower rate. But infections began to spike in mid-September and surged at unprecedented rates in October and November.

The announcement came on the same day that Wyoming hit an all-time high for hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and a press conference where Gov. Mark Gordon hinted at new restrictions to address the public health crisis.