Wyoming suspends jury trial as cases, hospitalizations continue to climb
Preliminary hearing

Then Natrona County District Attorney Mike Blonigen, right, plays a video for the court during a 2015 preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court. Jury trials in Wyoming have been halted due to the COVID-19 surge.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

The rise in coronavirus infections prompted Wyoming's chief justice on Friday to suspend jury trials until further notice. 

The COVID-19 surge had caused some courts to fully or partially shut down, according to a statement released by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Friday. Courts have also experienced difficulties finding enough jurors.

Those realities prompted Chief Justice Michael K. Davis to order a halt to jury trials for the time being. 

"The Court is therefore implementing measures to protect the health of the public and court personnel throughout Wyoming, while still permitting essential functions to proceed in a timely manner," the statement reads.

Jury trials has restarted in Wyoming in August after being suspended this spring when the virus first emerged here.

At the time of the restart, cases were rising at a much slower rate. But infections began to spike in mid-September and surged at unprecedented rates in October and November. 

The announcement came on the same day that Wyoming hit an all-time high for hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and a press conference where Gov. Mark Gordon hinted at new restrictions to address the public health crisis.

Davis' order does not halt other court proceedings. Many of those are being handled by video conferencing or telephone. Other court hearings will continue to be held in person including proceedings related to emergency child protection, the COVID-19 public health emergency and protection orders.

Other government institutions in Wyoming have begun to make changes due to the rise in cases. Some state buildings closed earlier this month after workers tested positive, prompting a round of deep cleaning. Meanwhile, the city of Laramie closed most of its buildings to the public due to spiking cases in Albany County.

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

