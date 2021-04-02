Wyoming takes a second shot at pandemic rental assistance

In 2020, the Wyoming Community Development Authority got $15 million of federal CARES Act money to help renters and mortgage holders pay off debts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of December, just $1.7 million of that had been distributed. The rest went back to the state.

The program’s guidelines were too restrictive, officials said, and word didn’t seem to get out fast enough that assistance was even available. After six months, the program had gotten just over 2,000 applications and had denied 40% of those.

Now, a more flexible and wide-reaching program run by the Department of Family Services is aiming to distribute $180 million in its first wave of assistance to renters and landlords. And it couldn’t come soon enough — by the time it rolls out, likely around the end of April, Wyoming renters will have gone four months without any statewide assistance available.

Last year’s program was governed by guidelines set out by the Wyoming Legislature during a special session in May. This time around, both the money and the rules for its distribution come from the federal government.