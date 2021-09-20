 Skip to main content
Wyoming teen dies in rollover crash
Wyoming teen dies in rollover crash

A Wyoming teenager died early Friday when the pickup he was driving rolled along U.S. Highway 85 north of Lingle. 

Caleb Brenner, 18, was ejected from the pickup as it rolled, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

The ruck had been heading north on the highway when Brenner failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The highway patrol says it found evidence he steered to the left just before the truck vaulted over a private driveway access.

When the truck landed, it started to roll end over end. 

The highway patrol suspects driver fatigue possibly contributed to the crash.

