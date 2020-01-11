Wyoming 28th in nation for tourism advertising spending

LOVELL (WNE) — Wyoming ranks 28th in tourism advertising in a 2017-18 U.S. Travel Association report, with spending of $12.19 million.

According to the report, most regional states spend more. Montana spent $17.5 million, Colorado $22 million, Idaho $12.2 million and South Dakota $15.7 million.

At the 2019 Wyoming Hospitality and Tourism Fall Advocacy Summit held in November in Cody, a portion of the discussion was about how Wyoming is getting outspent by neighboring states and how those additional dollars are paying off, as the revenue generated by the travelers is greater than Wyoming’s.

The travel impacts on Wyoming’s economy are significant. In 2018 Wyoming had 8.9 million visitors, an increase of 2.3 percent from 2017. Direct spending was $3.8 billion, which was a 6.4 percent increase. State and local tax revenues were $195 million, a 6 percent increase. Travel-related jobs were 32,200.

