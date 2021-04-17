 Skip to main content
Wyoming throwers Colton Paller, Kirk Unland find success in Virginia meet
UW MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming throwers Colton Paller, Kirk Unland find success in Virginia meet

University of Wyoming throwers Colton Paller and Kirk Unland both placed at the Virginia Challenge Meet on Friday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Paller, a senior from Shelton, Washington, placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 182 feet, 7 inches while Unland, a junior from Spokane, Washington, finished sixth in the hammer throw with a toss of 203-02.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls return to action next weekend at the Jack Christiansen Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado.

