Wyoming to ask for removal of federal grizzly protections

But conservation advocates say the bears’ populations aren’t expanding outside their standard habitat. Rather, they’re traveling farther in search of food, which is becoming increasingly scarce, partly because of climate change.

Predator populations also self-regulate, said Andrea Zaccardi, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. Bears’ numbers are limited by the capacity of their habitat.

“The only reason the states want more management control is so they can kill more bears and allow a trophy hunt,” Zaccardi said.

In his 2018 ruling against delisting, Judge Dana L. Christensen of the U.S. District Court for Montana determined that the Fish and Wildlife Service had not adequately considered the impacts of hunting on grizzly populations outside the region or of other potential threats to the species.

The verdict returned the bears to the threatened species list and blocked a controversial grizzly hunt that had been planned in Wyoming after the Fish and Wildlife Service initially lifted protections.

“Wyoming approved an extremely aggressive hunt,” Zaccardi said. “At this point, I don’t think we can trust the state to manage grizzly bears.”