Wyoming to have 7,000 fans at War Memorial Stadium for first home football game

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming will be allowed to have 7,000 fans in attendance at the Cowboys' first home football game this fall.

The school on Tuesday announced the attendance number, which is roughly 24% of full capacity at War Memorial Stadium. The stadium seats 29,181 fans.

The attendance number is based on current COVID-19 data and could be altered if the data changes before the start of the season, the school said in a release.

The Mountain West has yet to release a revised schedule for each team following the conference's announcement last week that it will resume football with an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning the week of Oct. 24. But with attendance being limited at each of UW's four home games, the school is only selling tickets on a single-game basis this fall.

Tickets will be made available to some season-ticket holders — who will have first priority when purchasing their tickets — players' families and 1,000 students, UW athletic director Tom Burman said.

Depending on when the Mountain West releases a schedule and when UW's first home game is, the earliest date tickets will go on sale is Oct. 7, the school said. The university will email season-ticket holders and students with details regarding ticket access.