Wyoming to join wolverine study

“I would be fairly comfortable saying that we know we have at least eight,” she said.

In 2016-17, Bjornlie and fellow non-game biologist Clint Atkinson set out remote cameras in an effort to spot two female wolverines that had been captured as juveniles a decade earlier. At nearly 11 and 12 years old, both were documented in the same areas where they had previously appeared to set up home ranges previously, suggesting continued residency.

Wyoming now plans to join a new multi-state study. Next winter they’ll deploy bait, hair snares and camera traps in the North Fork and the Bighorn Mountain range. The use of bait helps the department get tufts of hair which, when tested, can identify DNA from specific individuals. It won’t be easy, Bjornlie said.

“We’ll be out there with skis, snow shoes, snowmobiles, tracked side-by-sides and trucks as far as we can get,” Bjornlie said. “Anything we can use to move over the snow.”