Wyoming to pilot teacher apprenticeship program this spring

The Wyoming Department of Education last week reached an agreement with the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board and U.S. Department of Labor finalizing guidelines for a new paid apprenticeship program that aims to address statewide teacher shortages.

The program, which recruits and trains people who want to become teachers, will be piloted in three Wyoming school districts this spring — Laramie County School District No. 1, Teton County School District No. 1 and Fremont County School District No. 24.

The program is expected to open up to the rest of the state in spring of 2024, according to a Wednesday news release. School districts will be able to decide for themselves whether they want to participate.

It’s held out as a way to make teacher certification more affordable, and a way to improve school districts’ employment pipelines.

It comes at a time when many teachers are reporting burnout and dissatisfaction. In fact, a survey earlier this year found that two-thirds would quit if they could.

The initiative is based on a teacher training program in Tennessee. That program’s fairly new, so how successful it will be remains to be seen.

“Apprentices will be mentored along the way as they complete an educator preparation program that meets PTSB licensure requirements,” Brendan O’Connor, executive director of the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, said in the release. “Apprentices will finish with more classroom experience than those in a traditional preparation program.”

The program will be launched in three phases.

The first phase will be geared toward adult paraprofessionals and substitute teachers who have already worked in a Wyoming school district for at least one year.

Those applicants must receive a letter of recommendation from an administrator within their school district, according to the release. They’ll be interviewed by district employees and sign an agreement promising to complete the program.

For phase two, the apprenticeship will also be open to people with high school diplomas or GEDs.

Phase three will introduce a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students. Those who successfully complete the pre-apprenticeship program can then apply for the regular apprenticeship program.