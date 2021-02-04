Wyoming to receive $1M in national settlement to address opioid crisis

Wyoming is set to receive $1 million as part of a a national settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Company concerning its role in the opioid crisis. The money will be used, at the direction of local leaders, to address the crisis in Wyoming.
“In a state of our size, we must work together at all levels of state and local government to maximize this and any future settlement funds to abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis,” Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill said in a statement.
On Thursday, Hill announced the settlement, which will pay out a total of $573 million to 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The payment is in response to allegations that McKinsey consulted with manufacturers including Purdue Pharma and used marketing to promote opioids such as OxyContin — often in high-dosage prescriptions — to physicians. The firm was also accused of ignoring pharmacy restrictions on opioids to push those high-dose prescriptions.
In Hill’s judgement, several provisions are outlined limiting McKinsey’s operations in the pharmaceutical industry. They include a mandated central document storage system, restrictions on the company’s involvement with accounts dealing with narcotics or other controlled substances and training for business partners based on the judgement.
McKinsey is now tasked with completing its ongoing investigation into two of its partners who allegedly destroyed documents during an investigation of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The firm, one of the largest consulting agencies in the world, must also make thousands of internal documents related to its opioid sales efforts available to the public.
This marks the first multi-state settlement related to opioids. Each participating party is expected to use its share of the settlement to address the opioid crisis in its jurisdiction and to recover the costs of the proceedings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prescription medication is involved in approximately one-third of all opioid overdose deaths. Data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that in Wyoming in 2018, 28 out of 40 total deaths caused by opioid overdose involved prescription drugs.