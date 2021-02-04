Wyoming to receive $1M in national settlement to address opioid crisis

Wyoming is set to receive $1 million as part of a a national settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Company concerning its role in the opioid crisis. The money will be used, at the direction of local leaders, to address the crisis in Wyoming.

“In a state of our size, we must work together at all levels of state and local government to maximize this and any future settlement funds to abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis,” Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill said in a statement.

On Thursday, Hill announced the settlement, which will pay out a total of $573 million to 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The payment is in response to allegations that McKinsey consulted with manufacturers including Purdue Pharma and used marketing to promote opioids such as OxyContin — often in high-dosage prescriptions — to physicians. The firm was also accused of ignoring pharmacy restrictions on opioids to push those high-dose prescriptions.

In Hill’s judgement, several provisions are outlined limiting McKinsey’s operations in the pharmaceutical industry. They include a mandated central document storage system, restrictions on the company’s involvement with accounts dealing with narcotics or other controlled substances and training for business partners based on the judgement.