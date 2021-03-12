Wyoming to receive over $1 billion from COVID-19 relief package

Wyoming will receive over $1 billion in state aid soon, thanks to the latest stimulus package signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.
The federal government passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package along party lines this week, the third economic economic recovery act to pass Congress since the pandemic began last year.
Wyoming will soon see hefty returns under the sweeping act. In addition to the approximately $1 billion in state aid, the federal government will funnel an additional $174 million directly to local municipalities in Wyoming, according to Renny MacKay, senior policy adviser to Gov. Mark Gordon. About $109 million will also be available in the form of grants for capital projects in the Equality State.
It will take about 60 days before the state receives the money. The U.S. Treasury Department still needs to issue guidance to the governor too.
This latest round of federal funding comes with a bit more flexibility, at least compared to past relief packages. For one, Wyoming will have more time to spend the approximately $1.36 billion. It has until the end of 2024, according to MacKay. The aid is also not restricted to only pandemic-related needs.
The governor’s office hopes to be strategic with how the state spends its money.
“We’re definitely putting a lot of effort into looking at both the short term and the long term to find out what opportunities exist with this money to find out how to have as significant an impact as possible,” MacKay said. “I think this would be a great opportunity to help Wyoming thrive into the future not just recovery.”
The giant bundle of aid also comes with billions of dollars specifically for public schools, health care, vaccine distribution, COVID-19 testing, extra unemployment benefits, housing assistance, anti-poverty measures and more.
It’s not immediately clear what of the $1.36 billion Wyoming will receive from the American Rescue Package has been earmarked for schools. The federal plan sets nearly $123 billion aside for K-12 education in a pool of money called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, which has dispensed money to schools from earlier aid packages.
Natrona County expects to receive nearly $18 million from that account thanks to the congressional relief bill passed in December, according to a memo shared with the board of trustees in January. It already received $4 million in the first federal aid package.
The district has used the money for things like salaries, online learning curriculum and personal protective equipment. Incoming dollars could help stave off layoffs in the district if lawmakers choose to make large and swift cuts to education.
Lawmakers this month are discussing a $300 million deficit to education funding in the state as fossil fuels — Wyoming education’s primary funding source — decline.
The federal money may help pad losses as the state legislature considers broad cuts.
It’s unclear exactly how the state will allocate the money.
Wyoming spent nearly $187 million in CARES Act dollars for “education resilience,” in the past year, according to the state’s online checkbook.
A question to a Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson on how much the department anticipated would be set aside for schools from the most recent federal aid package was not immediately returned Friday.