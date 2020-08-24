 Skip to main content
Wyoming track and field signs 16, including 8 in-state athletes
UW TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming track and field signs 16, including 8 in-state athletes

Trevor Stephen state XC

Cheyenne Central's Trevor Stephen crosses the finish line to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Cross Country Championship last year at Afton Valley View Golf Course in Afton.

 Brady Oltmans

The University of Wyoming track and field teams announced Monday that it had signed 16 student-athletes for the 2020-21 season. The list includes eight in-state athletes.

The Cowboys will welcome three state champions in Trevor Stephen from Cheyenne Central, Briggin Bluemel from Mountain View and Jay Cox from Powell. Stephen was the Class 4A cross country champ last year, while Bluemel (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Cox (400, 800) won 3A titles at the 2019 state meet. Laramie's Mason Swingholm, who finished second to Stephen at state cross country, also signed with UW.

The new Cowgirls include three distance runners in Cody's Baylee Stafford, Natrona County's Madyson Willis and Moorcroft's Hailey Jones, in addition to Powell's Sabrina Shoopman, the Class 3A 300 hurdles champ in 2019.

