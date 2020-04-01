Wyoming tribes issue 'stay-at-home' order for tribal members

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Much of the reservation is in Fremont County, one of the Wyoming counties hardest hit by the virus. As of Wednesday morning, the county had 25 of the state’s 130 cases of COVID-19, with 10 of those among Ethete residents, according to county health officials. Ethete is one of the reservation’s largest communities.

The Inter-Tribal Council’s order will take effect Wednesday and remain in effect until further notice, according to the council.

“Tribal leaders will continue to consult with medical professionals to determine when the stay-at-home order can be lifted and public activities may safely resume,” the council said in a news release.

Elderly citizens and others with weakened immune systems or other health conditions are especially susceptible to the sickness and its serious complications.

Indigenous people, health experts and Indian Country experts have said, are also more vulnerable to the respiratory sickness because of higher rates of pre-existing health conditions and overcrowding in housing.