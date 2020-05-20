Wyoming tribes receive millions in coronavirus relief money from federal government

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The two Wyoming tribes have said they’ve received a combined $19 million in coronavirus relief funding from the federal government to help them as they deal with financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

The money comes as the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes grapple with the economic fallout from the pandemic, and an outbreak among tribal citizens that’s led to six of the state’s 11 COVID-19 deaths.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe said Tuesday that the federal government — as part of $8 billion set aside for the 574 federally recognized U.S. tribes as part of the CARES Act — had given it about $10.2 million to help deal with financial troubles due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Northern Arapaho Tribe confirmed late last week that it had received $19 million from the same fund, saying it would use the money to pay for unanticipated costs from COVID-19 response efforts, and to support tribal employees – Indian and non-Indian – who have been unable to work due to this crisis.