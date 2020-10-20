Wyoming unemployment rate falls again to 6.1%

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in September, as the state continued to recover from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an energy bust, state figures released Tuesday show.

The state's jobless numbers have fallen steadily since they peaked at 9.6% in April, one month after the coronavirus emerged here and government officials instituted a series of restrictions designed to slow its spread. Most of those restrictions have since been rolled back.

The most recent figure -- 6.1% -- is a half a point better than August and one percentage point better than July.

Wyoming's unemployment rate is also notably lower than the national average of 7.9%.

"It appears the state's economy is recovering and individuals are going back to work," the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said in a statement announcing the new numbers.

Still, the recovery in Wyoming has been uneven. Counties with significant energy sectors are faring worse than those without, the new figures show.