Wyoming unemployment rate falls again to 6.1%

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in September, as the state continued to recover from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an energy bust, state figures released Tuesday show.
The state's jobless numbers have fallen steadily since they peaked at 9.6% in April, one month after the coronavirus emerged here and government officials instituted a series of restrictions designed to slow its spread. Most of those restrictions have since been rolled back.
The most recent figure -- 6.1% -- is a half a point better than August and one percentage point better than July.
Wyoming's unemployment rate is also notably lower than the national average of 7.9%.
"It appears the state's economy is recovering and individuals are going back to work," the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said in a statement announcing the new numbers.
Still, the recovery in Wyoming has been uneven. Counties with significant energy sectors are faring worse than those without, the new figures show.
For example, the three counties with the highest jobless rates -- Natrona County at 8.7%, Campbell County at 7.2%, and Sweetwater County at 7% -- are all centers of Wyoming's energy industry. In comparison, Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming, had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.1%, followed by Niobrara (3.4%) and Weston (3.6%) counties.
And all Wyoming counties had worse unemployment rates than they did at this time last year, the department stated in its announcement. Last September, Natrona County's unemployment rate hovered at only 3.7%.
That difference was reflected in total nonfarm employment figures, which showed a decline of 16,600 jobs between September 2019 and last month.
