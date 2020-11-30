 Skip to main content
Wyoming unemployment rate falls for sixth consecutive month
Wyoming unemployment rate falls for sixth consecutive month

140814WYO-Aerial011-AMR

An aerial view of downtown Casper is seen in 2014.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in October, the sixth consecutive month with a decline, figures from the state's Department of Workforce Services show.

The state's jobless rate continues to recover from a dramatic spike that coincided with the coroanvirus pandemic and the business closures it prompted.

Still, the recovery isn't complete. Wyoming's unemployment rate from October 2019 was 3.7% — nearly two percentage points lower than this October, state figures show.

In fact, all but one of Wyoming's 23 counties had higher unemployment rates this October than they did a year earlier. Counties whose economies are dependent on the energy sector have taken the biggest hit, the department noted when it released the new jobless figures.

Natrona County, for example, has seen its unemployment rate rise from 3.8% to 7.8% — the highest in the state. Campbell (3.5% to 6.4%) and Converse (2.7% to 5.3%) counties also experienced sizable increases. 

Agricultural-based counties fared better. Goshen County's unemployment rate of 3.6% was unchanged from where it stood a year earlier.

Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming, had the state's lowest unemployment rate for October at 2.9%.

Even with its declining unemployment rate, Wyoming has not recovered all of the jobs it lost during the pandemic and energy downturn. Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming was down 12,900 jobs in October compared to a year earlier.

The nation's unemployment rate for October stood at 6.9%. Wyoming's rate was tied for the 17th lowest in the U.S. along with Idaho and Michigan. Nebraska had the nation's lowest, at 3%. Hawaii (14.3%) had the country's highest rate.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

