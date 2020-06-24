Wyoming unemployment rate falls, now third lowest in country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 8.8% in May, as the state began to recover from the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Equality State had the nation's third lowest unemployment rate for the month, trailing only Nebraska and Utah, federal figures show.

The national unemployment rate, meanwhile, stood at 13.3%.

In April, Wyoming unemployment rate shot up from 3.8% to 9.6% as restrictions put in place to slow the virus' spread also slowed the state's economy. At the same time, a global oil price war took its tool on the oil and gas industry.

While Wyoming's unemployment rate is falling, the state's employment numbers show the impact of the pandemic and energy downturn. Between May 2019 and last month, the state lost 26,800 jobs, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Year-over-year employment rate changes also show the impact of the economic downturn. Natrona County's unemployment rate stood at 11.7% in May, up from 3.7% a year earlier. Teton County's rate ended May at 15% compared with 2.9% a year earlier.