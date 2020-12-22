Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in November

Wyoming's unemployment rate continued to decline last month, a welcomed signal that the state's economy is progressively recovering after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 5.5% in October to 5.1% in November, according to a report released Tuesday by the Research and Planning Division of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

In April, Wyoming's unemployment rate skyrocketed to a peak of 9.6%, after hundreds of businesses closed or scaled-back services in response to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. Since then, the economy has showed incremental signs of repairing, though it still has a long way to go. Last month marked the seventh consecutive month the unemployment rate has declined in the Equality State.

Unemployment rates rose in seven of Wyoming's 23 counties. It declined in 11 counties and stayed about the same in five.

Natrona County witnessed a notable improvement in its jobless numbers last month, with the unemployment rate falling from 7.7% in October to 7% in November. Campbell County's unemployment rate also sharply fell to 5.8%.