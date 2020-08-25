Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 7.1%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 7.1% in July, as the state continues to gradually recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's jobless rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Workforce Services. That decline coincided with businesses reopening after a series of closures that began in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"It appears that the state’s economy is gradually recovering from the large disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the department noted in a press release announcing the new jobless numbers.

Still, the state hasn't yet recovered all of the jobs lost due to the pandemic and a downturn in the energy sector as travel and business waned. Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming stood at 276,700 in July, a loss of 20,500 jobs compared to a year earlier.

The effects of the downturn vary considerably by county. Natrona County's unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, up from 3.7% a year earlier. Albany County's unemployment rate, in comparison, has increased only from 3.6% to 3.9%.