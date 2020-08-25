 Skip to main content
Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 7.1%
Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 7.1%

Wold Drilling

A rig worker uses a bulldozer equipped with a forklift arm to move equipment Oct. 4, 2017, at the site of a Wold Energy Partners well near Rolling Hills.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to 7.1% in July, as the state continues to gradually recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's jobless rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Workforce Services. That decline coincided with businesses reopening after a series of closures that began in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"It appears that the state’s economy is gradually recovering from the large disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the department noted in a press release announcing the new jobless numbers. 

Still, the state hasn't yet recovered all of the jobs lost due to the pandemic and a downturn in the energy sector as travel and business waned. Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming stood at 276,700 in July, a loss of 20,500 jobs compared to a year earlier.

The effects of the downturn vary considerably by county. Natrona County's unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, up from 3.7% a year earlier. Albany County's unemployment rate, in comparison, has increased only from 3.6% to 3.9%.

Unsurprisingly, given the downturn in oil, natural gas and coal, energy-dependent counties have some of the highest unemployment rates in Wyoming. Natrona County had the highest in July, followed by Campbell and Sweetwater counties, which both had rates of 8.8%.

Albany County had the state's lowest rate, followed by Niobrara County at 4.3% and Crook County at 4.4%.

At 7.1%, Wyoming's unemployment rate ranked 11th lowest in the nation. Utah, at 4.5%, had the country's lowest rate. Massachusetts, at 16.1%, had the nation's highest.



Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

