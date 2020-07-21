Wyoming unemployment rate falls to under 8%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell to less than 8 percent in June, the state Department of Workforce Services announced Tuesday.

The figure, which was at 8.8% in May, is now at 7.6% — significantly lower than the nationwide rate of 11.1%. The 1.2% drop suggests that the state's economy is continuing to recover from the effects of restrictions put in place in the spring to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the department said in a news release.

Wyoming's unemployment rate is the 12th lowest nationwide. Last month, the state had the third lowest jobless rate in the country.

Natrona County had the state's highest unemployment rate last month: 11%.

The department attributes the improvement to some restrictions being lifted and businesses reopening.

Teton County experienced the largest drop in unemployment — 15% to 9.3%. Park County (8.4% to 6.3%), Sheridan County (7.7% to 5.8%) and Sublette County (9.8% to 8.4%) also saw significant drops.

However, the numbers are still up from a year ago in all 23 Wyoming counties. Teton County, which was at 2.2% a year ago, has seen the largest increase. Natrona (4.1% in 2019), Campbell (3.5% to 9.5%) and Sweetwater (3.9% to 9.4%) had the next largest increases.