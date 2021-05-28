Wyoming unemployment rate ticks up

On top of that, Bullard points out that low energy prices have affected businesses that support the energy sector, such as transportation and wholesale trade.

Last May, unemployment peaked at 8.5% in Wyoming, but by January, it dropped back down to 5.1%. Since then, it has gone up to 5.4%. Still, Bullard believes several factors contributed to a quick recovery within the state.

"From my understanding, (Wyoming) never shut down the way some other states shut down," he said. "Even though we had restrictions, they weren't as severe as what we see in many other states."

Wyoming's economy is also a little more diversified than some states, such as Hawaii, which has the highest unemployment numbers in the country, according to Bullard.

Still, despite the low unemployment numbers, the state faces an uncertain future with the decline of fossil fuels that have long propped up Wyoming's economy. Earlier in the year, the Legislature reduced the state's spending by $430 million and eliminated 324 state position.