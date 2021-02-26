 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming volleyball falls to Colorado State in straight sets
View Comments
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball falls to Colorado State in straight sets

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming lost its third consecutive match Friday night, losing to rival Colorado State at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (4-3 Mountain West) were competitive early before suffering a 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-12) defeat to the defending league champion Rams.

Jackie McBride led UW with 12 kills and a match-high five blocks while KC McMahon added eight kills and Hailey Zuroskie seven. Setter Abby Olson finished with 31 assists and seven digs.

The two teams were scheduled to play again Saturday night. Following that, the Cowgirls wrap up a four-game home stand with a two-game series against San Diego State next weekend.

Jackie McBride

McBride
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News