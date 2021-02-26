Wyoming volleyball falls to Colorado State in straight sets

The University of Wyoming lost its third consecutive match Friday night, losing to rival Colorado State at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.
The Cowgirls (4-3 Mountain West) were competitive early before suffering a 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-12) defeat to the defending league champion Rams.
Jackie McBride led UW with 12 kills and a match-high five blocks while KC McMahon added eight kills and Hailey Zuroskie seven. Setter Abby Olson finished with 31 assists and seven digs.
The two teams were scheduled to play again Saturday night. Following that, the Cowgirls wrap up a four-game home stand with a two-game series against San Diego State next weekend.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
