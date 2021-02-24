Wyoming volleyball hosts rival Colorado State in two-game series

The University of Wyoming volleyball team will try to get back on the winning track when it hosts rival Colorado State for a two-game series beginning Friday.
The Cowgirls (4-2) dropped a pair of games at Mountain West-leading Boise State last weekend despite freshman Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) leading the team with 16 kills.
UW enters the weekend second in the MW in blocks per set behind the play of Faith Waitsman and Jackie McBride. Waitsman is fourth with 1.29 blocks per set while McBride is seventh with 1.14.
The defending league champion Rams are 3-3 on the season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
