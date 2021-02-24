Wyoming volleyball hosts rival Colorado State in two-game series

The University of Wyoming volleyball team will try to get back on the winning track when it hosts rival Colorado State for a two-game series beginning Friday.

The Cowgirls (4-2) dropped a pair of games at Mountain West-leading Boise State last weekend despite freshman Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) leading the team with 16 kills.

UW enters the weekend second in the MW in blocks per set behind the play of Faith Waitsman and Jackie McBride. Waitsman is fourth with 1.29 blocks per set while McBride is seventh with 1.14.

The defending league champion Rams are 3-3 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.