Wyoming volleyball hosts San Diego State for two-game series this weekend
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball hosts San Diego State for two-game series this weekend

The University of Wyoming volleyball team concludes its four-game home stand with a two-game series against San Diego State this weekend. The Cowgirls (5-3 Mountain West) are coming off a series split against rival Colorado State.

Senior Jackie McBride moved up to No. 5 on the program's career block list with 445. McBride is averaging 1.32 blocks per set, which is good for No. 4 in the MW.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

