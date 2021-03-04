Wyoming volleyball hosts San Diego State for two-game series this weekend

The University of Wyoming volleyball team concludes its four-game home stand with a two-game series against San Diego State this weekend. The Cowgirls (5-3 Mountain West) are coming off a series split against rival Colorado State.
Senior Jackie McBride moved up to No. 5 on the program's career block list with 445. McBride is averaging 1.32 blocks per set, which is good for No. 4 in the MW.
