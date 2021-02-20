 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball loses in four sets at Boise State
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball loses in four sets at Boise State

One day after getting swept at Boise State, the University of Wyoming volleyball team put up a fight before the Broncos held on for a 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23) victory Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

The Cowgirls (4-2 Mountain West) were led offensively by freshmen Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) and Naya Shime (Riverton) as they finished with 10 kills apiece. Carruth added nine digs and three blocks.

Jackie McBride had nine kills and four blocks, Aby Olson finished with 34 assists and Kaitlyn Gehler had 18 digs for UW.

The Cowgirls return to the court this coming weekend when they host rival Colorado State for a two-game series.

Corin Carruth headshot

Carruth
Naya Shime headshot

Shime
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Breaking News