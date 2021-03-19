 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball match against Nevada canceled
UW VOLLEYBALL

The University of Wyoming volleyball match against Nevada scheduled for Saturday in Laramie was canceled Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolf Pack's program, according to a release from the Mountain West.

The Cowgirls (8-4 Mountain West), who have won four of their past five matches, are scheduled to play at Air Force on Thursday.

