Wyoming volleyball match against Nevada canceled

The University of Wyoming volleyball match against Nevada scheduled for Saturday in Laramie was canceled Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolf Pack's program, according to a release from the Mountain West.
The Cowgirls (8-4 Mountain West), who have won four of their past five matches, are scheduled to play at Air Force on Thursday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
