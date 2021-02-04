 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball opens 2021 spring season at Utah State
UW VOLLEYBALL

UW volleyball

Wyoming's Jackie McBride spikes the ball in a match against Nevada during the 2019 season. McBride, a three-time All-Mountain West selection, and the Cowgirls open the 2021 spring season at Utah State on Friday.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

The University of Wyoming volleyball team will play for the first time in nearly 13 months Friday when it begins its abbreviated 2021 season at Utah State. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowgirls haven't played a match since losing to Weber State in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships on Dec. 6, 2019.

The Cowgirls, who finished 22-9, 16-2 in the Mountain West in 2019, return seven letterwinners and two All-MW selections off that team in senior middle blocker Jackie McBride and junior outside hitter KC McMahon. The 6-foot-1 McBride is a three-time all-conference honoree and was also named to the preseason All-MW team. She led UW with 150 blocks and was second on the team with 310 kills. The 6-2 McMahon led the Cowgirls with 361 kills in 2019.

UW also welcomes seven freshmen, including outside hitters Corin Carruth (Kelly Walsh) and Naya Shime (Riverton).

Former Natrona County standout Grace DuBay is coming off an impressive freshman campaign for Utah State in which she led the Aggies with 254 digs.

Following the two-game series against the Aggies, the Cowgirls return home to face Mew Mexico next weekend. UW is scheduled to play a 16-game conference-only schedule this season.

