Wyoming volleyball sweeps San Diego State for third consecutive win

The University of Wyoming volleyball team used a balanced attack to earn a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) of San Diego State on Saturday in Laramie. It was the third consecutive win for the Cowgirls, who improved to 7-3 on the season.
Faith Waitsman and Emersen Cyza had nine kills apiece to lead UW, with Hailey Zuroske adding seven, Jackie McBride six and KC McMahon five. Erika Jones led the team with 15 digs, with Cyza posting 11. Abby Olsen had 30 assists and Waitsman (five) and McMahon (four) combined for nine kills.
The Cowgirls are on the road this coming weekend for a two-game series against Fresno State.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
