Wyoming volleyball sweeps San Diego State for third consecutive win

The University of Wyoming volleyball team used a balanced attack to earn a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) of San Diego State on Saturday in Laramie. It was the third consecutive win for the Cowgirls, who improved to 7-3 on the season.

Faith Waitsman and Emersen Cyza had nine kills apiece to lead UW, with Hailey Zuroske adding seven, Jackie McBride six and KC McMahon five. Erika Jones led the team with 15 digs, with Cyza posting 11. Abby Olsen had 30 assists and Waitsman (five) and McMahon (four) combined for nine kills.

The Cowgirls are on the road this coming weekend for a two-game series against Fresno State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.