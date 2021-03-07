 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming volleyball sweeps San Diego State for third consecutive win
View Comments
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball sweeps San Diego State for third consecutive win

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming volleyball team used a balanced attack to earn a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) of San Diego State on Saturday in Laramie. It was the third consecutive win for the Cowgirls, who improved to 7-3 on the season.

Faith Waitsman and Emersen Cyza had nine kills apiece to lead UW, with Hailey Zuroske adding seven, Jackie McBride six and KC McMahon five. Erika Jones led the team with 15 digs, with Cyza posting 11. Abby Olsen had 30 assists and Waitsman (five) and McMahon (four) combined for nine kills.

The Cowgirls are on the road this coming weekend for a two-game series against Fresno State.

Faith Waitsman headshot

Waitsman
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News